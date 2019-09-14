 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India Beat Bangladesh By Five Runs To Lift Under-19 Asia Cup Title

Updated: 14 September 2019 17:20 IST

Atharva Ankolekar, left-arm spinner took five wickets to help India defeat Bangladesh in the final of the under-19 Asia Cup.

India Beat Bangladesh By Five Runs To Lift Under-19 Asia Cup Title
India defended a low score of 106 to lift the under-19 Asia Cup title. © Twitter

Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar returned with a five-wicket haul to help India clinch the U-19 Asia Cup title with a thrilling five-run win over Bangladesh in a low-scoring final here on Saturday. Defending a paltry total of 106, India dismissed Bangladesh for 101 in 33 overs, courtesy 18-year-old Ankolekar, who emerged as the star of the Indian team with figures of 5 for 28 from 8 overs. While Ankolekar spun a web of spin to derail Bangladesh's chase, he was supported well by pacer Akash Singh, who accounted for three wickets. V Patil (1/25) and SS Mishra (1/27) also chipped in with one wicket each at the R Premadasa Stadium here. 

Chasing a small target of 107, skipper Akbar Ali (23) and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury (21) kept Bangladesh in the hunt. After they were back to the pavillion, Tanzim Hasan Sakib (12) and Rakibul Hasan (11) raised hopes of a Bangladesh win before India fought back to bundle them out. 

Earlier, skipper Dhruv Jurel (33) and lower-order batsman Karan Lal (37) came up with useful contributions to help India cross the 100-run mark. India's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired big time as left-arm pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury (3/18) and off-spinner Shamim Hossain (3/8) wreaked havoc on the Indian batsmen. 

Opener Arjun Azad was the first to go as he was caught behind by Akbar Ali off Tanzim Hasan Sakib's bowling in the third over. In the next over, NT Tilak Varma was sent back by Mrittunjoy with Tanzid Hasan taking another catch and after the other opener SV Parkar was run out by Tanzid Hasan, India U-19 team had slipped to 8 for 3. 

Shashwat Rawat (19) and skipper Jurel then steadied the ship and brought up the team fifty before the former was trapped leg-before by Hossain in the 15th over. Two balls later, Varun Lavande (0) was dismissed for naught by Hossain as India U-19 lost half their side for 53 for five in 14.4 overs.

Atharva Ankolekar (2) was then run-out in the 20th over, while Hossain accounted for Jurel in the next over. In 26th over, Sushant Mishra (3) walked back to the pavillion when he was caught by Akbar Ali off Shahin Alam's bowling, while Vidyadhar Patil was removed by Mrittunjoy in the next over.

Karan was the last batsman to be dismissed as India U-19 were bundled out for a paltry score of 106 in 32.4 overs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India defeated Bangladesh in the final to lift Under-19 Asia Cup title
  • India defended a low total of 106 runs in the final
  • Atharva Ankolekar took five wickets to help India clinch the title
Related Articles
Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey Replace Rahul Dravid As India A, U-19 Head Coaches
Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey Replace Rahul Dravid As India A, U-19 Head Coaches
Rahul Dravid Set To Be Replaced As India A And U-19 Coach
Rahul Dravid Set To Be Replaced As India A And U-19 Coach
India U-19 Suffer First Defeat In Tri Nation Series, Lose By 5 Wickets To England U-19
India U-19 Suffer First Defeat In Tri Nation Series, Lose By 5 Wickets To England U-19
Potential Conflict Of Interest Prevents Rahul Dravid From Taking Charge At NCA
Potential Conflict Of Interest Prevents Rahul Dravid From Taking Charge At NCA
Mumbai Indians Pacer Rasikh Salam Suspended For Two Years For Age Fraud
Mumbai Indians Pacer Rasikh Salam Suspended For Two Years For Age Fraud
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.