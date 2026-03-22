The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed their tour of Ireland in September in hope of playing India in a white-ball series in that window, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report added that Cricket Ireland informed the BCB that rescheduling their series within 2026 was not possible. While the series was originally planned for September, BCB decided to prioritise the series against India. The two boards decided to defer the series after being unable to fit it into the September window. According to the BCB press release, Indai will now arrive on August 28 for a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I seires. The ODIs are set for September 1,3 and 6 while T20Is will take place on 9, 12 and 13.

“When the India series was moved from last year to this September, we asked them (Cricket Ireland) if they could accommodate us at another time in 2026, but they said they were unable to do so. So the tour has been postponed," a BCB official said.

“They also had some other issues, so we decided to work together to find a new window for the Ireland tour, hopefully sometime next year (2027)," the source added.

However, India have not confirmed their participation in the series as the final decision will depend on the clearance from the government amid recent diplomatic tensions.

Bangladesh refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage matches and that led to them not taking part in the competition. The decision came after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2026.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a statement recently claiming "informal" talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over "external interference in the affairs of an elected cricket board."

In a press release, the BCB said the initiative stems from a recently published gazette by the National Sports Council regarding the formation of an inquiry committee to examine the election process. The board emphasised that the current administration is a "duly elected and fully operational body" functioning in line with its constitution and governance framework.