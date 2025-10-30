India A vs South Africa A Live Streaming 1st Unofficial Test: Rishabh Pant returns to action from the first time since the England tour as India A take on South Africa in the first unofficial Test in Bengaluru on Thursday. Pant, who has been out of action due to a foot fracture, walks into the India 'A' team as skipper. Apart from Pant, eyes will also be on how vice-captain Sai Sudharsan fares after having a decent series as a number three batter against the West Indies. Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan will also look to get some runs under their belt.

On the bowling front, how Gurnoor Brar and Khaleel Ahmed fare as pacers and put their hand up to be a part of the Test side in the future will be keenly observed. The spin trio of Saransh Jain, Manav Suthar, and Harsh Dubey will offer further insight into India's next-gen red-ball tweakers and test Pant's reflexes as a keeper too.

When will the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will be played from October 30 to November 2.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will be played at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.

What time will the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test start?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)