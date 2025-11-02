Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs South Africa A Live Updates, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4: Ayush Badoni Departs For 34, 6-Down India A In Trouble
India A vs South Africa A Live Updates, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4: India A have lost their sixth wicket as Ayush Badoni was dismissed by Tiaan van Vuurenfor 34.
India A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates© AFP
India A vs South Africa A Live Updates, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4: India A have lost their sixth wicket as Ayush Badoni was dismissed by Tiaan van Vuuren for 34. Apart from him, Vuuren also dismissed Rishabh Pant for 90. Currently, Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthare are standing unbeaten for six-down India A against South Africa A. Earlier on Day 3, South Africa A were bundled out for 199 in their second innings. Spinner Tanush Kotian starred with four wickets, taking his match haul to eight, while pacer Anshul Kamboj scalped three. (Live Scorecard)
1st unofficial Test, South Africa A in India, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, Oct 30, 2025
Play In Progress
IND-A
234/10 (58.0), 215/7 (59.0)
SA-A
309/10 (91.2), 199/10 (48.1)
BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru
India A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.64
Batsman
Manav Suthar
1 (16)
Anshul Kamboj
0* (1)
Bowler
Prenelan Subrayen
59/0 (17)
Lutho Sipamla
22/1 (9)
2 runs, played towards third man.
Four! Played towards third man.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid wicket.