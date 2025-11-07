India A vs South Africa A, Second Unofficial Test Live Updates: Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel stood tall with an unbeaten 132 off 175 balls, even as Rishabh Pant returned to captain India A against South Africa A on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test in Bengaluru. India were bowled out for 255 as Tiaan van Vuuren picked 4 wickets for 52 runs. As the second day's play starts on Friday, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, etc. would be tasked to pick 10 Proteas wickets. (Live Scorecard)

