India A vs South Africa A LIVE Updates, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant-led India A will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing batting display on Day 2 by impressing with the ball against South Africa A in the first Unofficial Test on Day 3. South Africa A will resume from 30/0 after 12 overs in their second innings, with a lead of 105 runs over India A. India A will primarily rely on spinners Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar to provide breakthroughs, with the duo having taken a combined six wickets in the first innings. On Day 2, no India A batter except Ayush Mhatre managed to score a half-century as they were bowled out for 234, well short of South Africa A's first innings total of 309. (Live Scorecard)