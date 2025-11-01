Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3: Pressure On Rishabh Pant-Led India A After Batting Failure
IND A vs SA A Live Score Updates, 1st Unofficial Test: India A conceded a 75-run lead to South Africa A after the end of their first innings.
IND A vs SA A 1st Unofficial Test Live Score Cricket Updates© BCCI
India A vs South Africa A LIVE Updates, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant-led India A will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing batting display on Day 2 by impressing with the ball against South Africa A in the first Unofficial Test on Day 3. South Africa A will resume from 30/0 after 12 overs in their second innings, with a lead of 105 runs over India A. India A will primarily rely on spinners Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar to provide breakthroughs, with the duo having taken a combined six wickets in the first innings. On Day 2, no India A batter except Ayush Mhatre managed to score a half-century as they were bowled out for 234, well short of South Africa A's first innings total of 309. (Live Scorecard)
1st unofficial Test, South Africa A in India, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, Oct 30, 2025
Play In Progress
IND-A
234/10 (58.0)
SA-A
309/10 (91.2), 64/1 (19.1)
BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru
India A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.34
Batsman
Lesego Senokwane
18 (57)
Zubayr Hamza
23* (16)
Bowler
Khaleel Ahmed
22/0 (8)
Manav Suthar
4/0 (1.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and India Tour of Australia 2025. Check India vs Australia News, Women's World Cup Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
IND A vs SA A Live Score
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run.
No ball.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards point.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.