India A vs India D Day 2 Live Scorecard, Duleep Trophy 2024: Shams Mulani Eyes Remarkable Century For India A vs India D
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Updates: Shams Mulani is eyeing his maiden first-class hundred.
India A vs India D Day 2 Live Scorecard, Duleep Trophy 2024© X (Twitter)
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE: A fabulous knock by Shams Mulani helped India A fight back from 93/5 to 288/8 at Stumps on Day 1 against India D. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 88, and alongside contributions from Kumar Kushagra (28) and Tanush Kotian (53) to help stage the comeback. The pace trio of Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each for India D, but they would hope to strike early to prevent India A from settling in further. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights from Duleep Trophy 2024 2nd Round, India A vs India D Day 2:
Match 3, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-A
290/10 (84.3)
IND-D
4/1 (1.1)
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India D won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.43
Batsman
Yash Dubey
0* (1)
Shreyas Iyer
0 (3)
Bowler
Khaleel Ahmed
4/1 (1)
Prasidh Krishna
0/0 (0.1)
OUT! b Harshit Rana.
OUT! c Atharva Taide b Harshit Rana.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run.
1 run, played towards third man.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
1 run, played towards third man.
1 run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid wicket.