Not only was Sachin Tendulkar one of the greatest batters of his generation and cricket history, but his flamboyant nature within the dressing room has also been narrated by several of his teammates. Tendulkar was often been labelled the prankster of the Indian dressing room, and former India cricketer Suresh Raina has now revealed another hilarious prank the legendary batter pulled off. This one took place when Raina was a newcomer in the Indian team, and Tendulkar pretended he was his own son!

Recently, Raina recalled one of the pranks played on him by Tendulkar.

"We were once going to play a Test match when I was about 18 years old, and I was sitting in business class next to Sachin paaji. The air hostess came over and said, 'Good morning, Sachin sir. How are you?'," Raina narrated, speaking on the 'Cheeky Singles' show.

"Assuming I was Arjun (Tendulkar's son), she said something to him about me in passing; Sachin paaji saw a chance to have some fun," Raina said.

"Yes, he's not studying at all, what to do? I've even told Anjali (Tendulkar's wife)," was Tendulkar's humorous response to the air hostess mistaking Raina to be his son.

Raina revealed the conversation he had with Tendulkar in the aftermath of the prank.

"Later, we went to the section where the other players were sitting, and I blurted out, 'Why are you making me sit in business class? You've made me Arjun Tendulkar!' (Sachin) paaji eventually clarified it for the air hostess, saying, 'He's part of the Indian cricket team, he is Suresh Raina, not my son'. Paaji loved playing such big pranks sometimes," Raina said.

Raina and Tendulkar shared the dressing room for both Tests and ODIs, including as part of the triumphant 2011 Cricket World Cup squad on home soil.