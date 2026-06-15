India A were docked 10 runs after a huge error by all-rounder Vipraj Nigam during the tri-series encounter against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday. Nigam was penalised on two occasions for running on the protected area of the pitch in a rare incident that left both fans as well as commentators stunned. Two five-run penalties were imposed on the Delhi Capitals player and as a result, Sri Lanka began their innings on 10/0. It was Anukul Roy who received the first official warning for running on the pitch and after Vipraj repeated the mistake, the on-field umpires decided to impose a five-run penalty.

In the 37th over of the India A innings, Vipraj guided a delivery from Kugathas Mathulan towards the short third-man region to take a quick single. However, he was sent back by his batting partner and ended up running directly on the pitch. This was the second infringement from Vipraj and the umpires once again imposed a five-run penalty.

According to MCC Law 41.14 - "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."

"If either batter causes deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch, other than as in 41.15, at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall then warn both batters that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform each incoming batter. inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred 41.14.3," the rule further states.

"If there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch by any batter in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side return any not out batter to his/her original end signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable. award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side. award any other 5-run Penalty that is applicable except for Penalty runs under Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side)," the rule says.

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