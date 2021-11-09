India will soon get a new captain in T20 internationals as Virat Kohli's term in the shortest format came to an end on Monday as India's campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup ended with a win against Namibia. Kohli had announced before the start of the tournament that this would be his final assignment as India's captain in T20Is. He will though continue to lead in Tests and ODIs. On Monday, outgoing head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri, dropped a big hint on who could take over the mantle from Kohli.

In the post-match press-conference, Shastri was asked about his opinion on split captaincy to which he said that it could be a good thing given the bio bubbles the players are having to be a part of due to the COVID-19 protocols.

"I think it's not such a bad thing because of the bubble and because of the amount of cricket being played. The players need to be rotated around and given the space they need to spend some time with their families, see their parents. Like I said, when a guy doesn't go home for six months, he might have his family with him, but if he's got parents and other family and you don't get a chance to see them, it's not easy at all.

"So I think it's not such a bad thing. I think in Rohit you've got a very capable guy. He's won so many IPLs. He's the vice captain of this side. He's waiting in the wings to take that job.

"As far as the T20 team goes, I think we'll always have a strong team. We might not have won this World Cup, but I think going forward we'll continue to have a strong team because the IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix. Rahul will have his own ideas on how to take this team forward, and I see it still being a very good team,"

Virat Kohli too had dropped a hint on Monday, while speaking at the toss ahead of the match against Namibia, when he mentioned that Rohit Sharma has been looking on for a while.

"I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands," Kohli had said.

Rohit Sharma has won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles while leading Mumbai Indians and is being seen as the front-runner to be named captain of the Indian T20I team.