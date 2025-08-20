A teenage prodigy, Prithvi Shaw remains an incredible talent in Indian cricketing spectrum despite setbacks he has gone through the last few years. The opening batter, once touted as the next Sachin Tendulkar, hasn't had much going his way the last few years. Still young and able to fix mistakes from the past, Shaw a smashed a brilliant century on debut in a Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against Chhattisgarh. The batter, however, doesn't have the same support from past and current cricketers that he did during his Under-19 days with the Indian team.

Speaking after the end of play on Tuesday, Shaw said that he is starting from scratch again, looking to put the basics in place.

"I don't mind coming from scratch again because I've seen many ups and downs in my life ... I'm kind of a very confident guy, confident in myself, my work ethics. I feel, I hope that this season will go really well for me as well as for my team," said Shaw.

"I don't want to change anything. I just went back to basics, doing things that I used to do in Under-19 days, which got me to the Indian team, just doing all the stuff back again, you know," said the 25-year-old. "Practicing more, gym, running. It's small things, obviously, it's not that big because I've been doing these things since the age of 12 and 13."

What a knock!

Prithvi Shaw smashes his maiden century for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu Trophy 2025-26.

He reached the landmark in just 122 balls, making it a memorable first hundred in MCA colours. pic.twitter.com/UYFzea3lpy — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) August 19, 2025

Shaw , who last played for India in 2021, also revealed that he is now staying away from social media, having gone through incessant trolling in the past.

"Just trying to be myself and not really trying to be on social media or anything and those kinds of distractions. Nowadays social media, it's quite bad. It's kind of peaceful when I'm not using it," explained Shaw.

When asked about potential support from members of the current Indian team or those from the past, Shaw said that he has got his family's support, which is enough.

"I mean, it's fine. I mean, I don't want anyone's sympathy. It's okay. I've seen this before as well. I've got my family's support. And my friends who were there with me when I was not really well mentally as well. So, it's okay," concluded the batter.