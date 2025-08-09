Is Sanju Samson going to leave Rajasthan Royals? And is Ravichandran Ashwin's time at Chennai Super Kings ending? Those are the two big questions that are doing the rounds currently. Amid the reports, the two cricketers came togther for a podcast, where Ashwin could be seen teasing Samson about 'lot of rumours'. "I have a lot of questions to ask. But before that, I thought I'll come directly and trade myself. I am happy to stay back in Kerala. There are a lot of rumours going on. Neither do I know of anything. So, I thought I'll reach out to you and ask you. If I can stay back in Kerala and you can travel back to Chennai," Ashwin said, as Samson burst out laughing.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ashwin - who retired from international cricket last year, has informed the franchise that he has decided to part ways.

As far as Samson is concerned, the RR captain did not play all the matches in the IPL 2025 after an injury. Even after he recovered, there were reports that he was not getting involved in the team meetings. After the IPL 2025 ended, where Rajasthan Royals missed out on a playoff spot, reports suggested that Samson was on his way out from the franchise with whom he has been associated since the beginning of his IPL career. Now a report in Cricbuzz has claimed that the differences between the two parties is so severed that the cricketer's family is openly saying that Samson does not want to continue with RR.

"Serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management - so much so that the designated captain has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction," the report stated.

"Members of Samson's family openly say that he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals. Some current IPL and international players close to him also indicate that his relationship with the franchise has not exactly been the way it used to be."