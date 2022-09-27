England cricketer Charlotte Dean on Monday broke her silence on her controversial run-out in the match against India saying she will stay in the crease from now on. In the third and final ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Deepti Sharma had run Dean out at the non-striker's end after the batter was backing up too far ahead when the ball was not even released out from the bowler's hand.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dean reacted to the 'controversial' runout and said, "An interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at Lords in England colours. I guess I'll just stay in my crease from now on."

Earlier in the day, Deepti Sharma said that it was a plan, but one that was developed only after numerous warnings to Dean. Sharma stopped in the middle of her bowling action and pulled off the bails at the non-striker's end to send Dean back to the pavilion to complete a 3-0 victory over England in the three-match ODI series.

"It was a plan because we had warned her [for leaving the crease early] multiple times. We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn't do much," Deepti told reporters on her return to Kolkata on Monday.

Later, Injured England skipper Heather Knight hit back at the India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and accused her of "lying" and said that there were no warnings given to Dean.

Knight took to Twitter and said, "The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate."

"But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the runout, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings," Knight further added in her tweet on Monday.

Earlier India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also came in support of her player and gave a blunt reply to the official broadcaster that no "crime" had been committed.

When questioned about the non-striker's end runout by Deepti after Harmanpreet had led India to an ODI series win in England after 23 years, she said, "Today, whatever we have done, I don't think it was any crime. It is part of the game and is an ICC rule, and I think we just need to back our players. I'm actually very happy she [Deepti] was aware of that, and the batter is taking too long a stride. I don't think she has done something wrong."