Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a social media story expressing optimism for Team India return after the squad for the Afghanistan T20Is was announced on Tuesday. While there were some speculation in the media that Krunal could make his return to Indian colours during the Afghanistan T20Is taking place in Delhi, he was not a part of the squad. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar (the latter being subject to fitness) are spin all-rounder options, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi are playing as specialist bowlers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Krunal posted, "Hope is still alive" (with a fingers-crossed and India flag emoji).

Krunal Pandya last featured for India in 2021. In five matches and four innings, he has made 130 runs at an average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 101.56, with one fifty and best score of 58*. He has also taken two wickets in the format. In T20Is, he has represented India 19 times, scoring 124 runs in 10 innings at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 130.52, with best score of 26* and taking 15 wickets at an average of 36.93, with best figures of 4/36.

In the IPL 2026 season, Krunal rediscovered his batting mojo, playing a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back-to-back IPL title win, scoring 226 runs in nine innings at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 145.80, with a fifty and best score of 73. He also took 14 wickets at an average of 30.35, with best figures of 2/16.

In the previous season as well, Krunal was an instrumental name in RCB's maiden IPL triumph, becoming the 'Player of the Match' in the final for his 2/17 in four overs, which helped RCB during the defence of 191 runs. He was RCB's second-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.29, with best figures of 4/45. He also scored 109 in seven innings at an average of 18.16 and a strike rate of 126.74, with best figures of 73*

Ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad, subject to fitness clearance, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

Bumrah's last international match came against England on July 16, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

He was subsequently ruled out of the final ODI at Lord's, with the BCCI attributing his absence to an impact injury sustained while fielding in Cardiff. Bumrah also missed India's Test series against Sri Lanka, which the visitors won 1-0.

The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures in recent years.

The Indian top order features a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

The middle order features the likes of skipper Shreyas Iyer, vice-captain Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube.

India have opted for three all-round options in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, while Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the spin attack alongside Ravi Bishnoi.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Harshit Rana providing an additional option with his effective cutters.

India's squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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