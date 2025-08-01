Ignored Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recorded career-best figures in county cricket as he took six wickets for Northamptonshire. During the County Championship Division Two encounter against Derbyshire, Chahal impressed everyone as he finished with figures of 6/118 from 33.2 overs. Derbyshire were off to a steady start before Chahal broke the second-wicket partnership with double wickets of Harry Came and Luis Reece. The 34-year-old continued to tormet the batters as he took another wicket on the very next over. While Derbyshire were to stage a solid comeback in the game, Chahal cleaned up the tail by dismissing Zak Chappell, Ben Aitchison and Blair Tickner.

26.5 | Yuzi gets his third!



Guest departs for a duck after being caught behind.



Derbyshire 87/4.



Watch livehttps://t.co/CU8uwteMyd pic.twitter.com/kG5V5c7z3f — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 29, 2025

Chahal went wicketless in the first innings during his first game against Kent before picking up four wickets in the second innings as the closely-contested match ended in a draw.

The veteran Indian cricket team spinner has an agreement with Northamptonshire till the end of 2025 season and as a result, he will represent the county side in ODI cup campaigns as well.

Meanwhile, stand-in England captain Ollie Pope won the toss and put India into bat in the fifth and final cricket test at The Oval on Thursday.

Pope is leading the England team in the absence of Ben Stokes, who is absent with a sore shoulder and has been replaced in the side by Jacob Bethell.

Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue also replace Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Liam Dawson in the bowling attack.

“There's a bit more grass in the wicket this week, overcast conditions, it's a no- brainer to bowl first,” Pope said.

India made four changes to its team with Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna coming in for Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj.

Captain Shubman Gill lost the toss for the fifth time in the series, meaning India has now gone 15 successive international matches without winning it.

“As long as we are winning the match I don't mind losing the toss," Gill said. “The wicket looks good so post runs in the first innings and take it from there."

England leads the series 2-1.

(With AP inputs)