Shubman Gill's neck injury, which is likely to force him to miss the second India vs South Africa Test, has put the focus back on his workload management. Gill missed the second innings in Kolkata as India failed to chase down a 124-run target. His absence was thoroughly felt in the innings. India bowling coach Morne Morkel said that the injury may not be due to his workload but rather a 'bad night's sleep.' Nevertheless, Gill has been playing across formats for quite some time now. He is the captain of his IPL team Gujarat Titans and also a key player in India's ODI and Test teams. He is vice-captain of the India T20I team.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra had some interesting advice for Gill. "I asked Gautam Gambhir exactly that (about Gill's workload management). His point was that if you need workload management, then skip the IPL," Aakash Chopra said.

"If you feel that leading an IPL team puts too much pressure, then don't lead. While playing, if you are fit and not mentally fatigued, and can turn up with 100 per cent intensity, play every single game you can as a batter. I second the opinion that when you are going through a good form, you really want to maximise it. You never know when the bad form will hit you or where the next run is going to come from. We have all gone through those feelings."

Chopra added that Gill, with his current form, should play as much as possible. "When you are making hay while the sun is shining and the sun is shining bright, there's no fitness concern per se, no mental burnout concern - that's very individual-specific - play as much as you can," Chopra said.

The former KKR and India opener gave the example of Virat Kohli and how he played all formats during his younger days.

"Virat Kohli did this for years together. Played all three formats, never took a break, never saw the intensity going down either. I think Shubman Gill is walking on the same path, charting the same course. Now, it's a freak injury. I hope he gets fit and plays in Guwahati because India missed him at the Eden," Chopra said.

"Again, that's a very individual thing. I kind of concur with Gautam's opinion that when you play for India, you play for India. If you need a break, then take it for a few games or from the captaincy duties to lighten the workload in IPL. And not really talk about workload management, definitely as a batter when you're playing for India."