The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) triggered huge controversy during the 2026 T20 World Cup after it decided not to send its team to India. The Board cited "security reasons" for taking the step. The move from the BCB had come after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026. The IPL franchise took the decision on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After this, the BCB tried getting its T20 World Cup matches shifted out of India. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) found no credible security threats in its inspection ahead of the world event. It also gave the BCB assurances, but the country eventually opted to pull out of the event.

As Bangladesh withdrew, the ICC replaced the team with Scotland for the event, which was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das has reignited the pull-out controversy with his latest remarks on the issue. While speaking to Bangladeshi outlet Prothom Alo, he revealed details of the meeting that took place and the stance of the Bangladesh players.

Litton said that the players wanted to play the tournament in India and added that they cited the challenging situations when they tour Pakistan.

"They told us there was no safety in that country (India). We told them, we have played in Pakistan too. They used to stand outside the room with guns. What can be more dangerous than that?" Litton said.

"If we can play in Pakistan, why not India?" he added.

Earlier, in January, when the whole row erupted, Das had remained non-committal over revealing his opinion on the issue.

"Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain; everyone is uncertain. I think the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain at this moment. No answer. I understand what question you are going to ask. That is not safe for me. No answer," said Litton.

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