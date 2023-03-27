Afghanistan secured a historic series triumph over Pakistan, beating Shadab Khan & Co. in the first and the second T20I series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Having sealed the fate of the series with one match to spare, Afghanistan drew plaudits from the entire cricketing fraternity. Even Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar said that he was 'very happy' by Afghanistan's win and backed them to do well at the forthcoming ODI World Cup which is to be held in India.

"I am very happy," Akhtar said in a " target="_blank">video posted on his YouTube channel. "If Pathans and Bengalis channelise their energy, they can become the world's leading communities. Because both have extremism in them. If extremism can be channelised positively, with maturity, they can become the world's best. I am very happy that our Pathan brothers have won."

Akhtar held special praise for Afghanistan's spinners who have made a name for themselves with their 'mystery' bowling.

"Afghanistan is a formidable side. Their spinners are great. Mohammad Nabi bowled well. All their spinners are mysteries. With these mystery spinners, Afghanistan is going to be one of the best teams in the world cup to be held in India."

In the end, Akhtar also gave a message to Pakistan's captain for the series, Shadab Khan, backing him to bounce back in the third and final T20I.

"Make a strong comeback. Make sure you give tough competition to Afghanistan. It might seem difficult but Afghanistan have played some tough cricket. It's nice to see them win against Pakistan for first time - and it make me happy that they did it with playing matured cricket. Afghanistan needs good news all the time. I get a lot of phone calls from Afghanistan friends. I want to come to Kabul," he said.