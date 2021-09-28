India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's superb show in the final match against Australia has helped her reach the second position among bowlers in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. The 38-year-old's haul of three for 37 at MacKay, which helped stop Australia's winning streak of 26 matches and won her the Player of the Match award, has helped her leapfrog South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Australia's Megan Schutt in the weekly update. Goswami has been top-ranked eight times in her career, her last ascension to the spot being in March 2019. She is 33 rating points adrift of Australia left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen as of now.

There were also some other notable gains for India with opener Shafali Verma, who is top-ranked in the T20I rankings, gaining 23 slots to reach 51st position among batters, and Deepti Sharma moving up two slots to 19th.

Medium-pacer Meghna Singh has entered the bowlers' rankings in 64th position and Yastika Bhatia has entered the batters' rankings in 65th position. Captain Mithali Raj though has slipped to third with South Africa opener Lizelle Lee back at the top.

Among the Australians, opener Beth Mooney has gained eight slots to reach the eighth position after scoring 125 not out and 52 in the two times she batted during the series, while Rachael Haynes (up to two places to 11th), Ashleigh Gardner (up to three places to 27th) and Tahlia McGrath (up 73 places to 47th) have also advanced in the list of batters.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux is up 10 places to 39th among bowlers with Darcie Brown and Annabel Sutherland also pushing up that list in the latest update that includes performances in the last three matches of the England-New Zealand series.

England's Amy Jones has progressed four slots to the joint-21st position after scoring 121 runs in the series while Danielle Wyatt (up to four places to 29th) and Katherine Brunt (up to two places to 36th) have also moved up that list.

Promoted

There have been a whole lot of England bowlers to gain after helping complete a 4-1 series win -- Sophie Ecclestone is up to one place to fifth, Anya Shrubsole is up to four places to ninth, Kate Cross is up to five places to 10th and Natalie Sciver is up to seven places to 11th.

New Zealand's bowlers to move up include Lea Tahuhu, who has progressed from 24th to 18th, Hannah Rowe, who has advanced from 38th to 34th, and Hayley Jensen, who is up from 58th to 48th. Sophie Devine (up one place to 17th), Brooke Halliday (up 12 places to 31st) and Maddy Green (up 14 places to 35th) have moved up the batters' list.