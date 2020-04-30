ICC Shares Hilarious Picture Of Brett Lee, Andrew Symonds On Hair Appreciation Day

ICC's official Instagram account shared a hilarious throwback picture of former Australian cricketers Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds to mark hair appreciation day. In the picture, Brett Lee can be seen giving a haircut to his former teammate Andrew Symonds. ICC captioned the post and wrote, "#HairstyleAppreciationDay Who is styling your hair during isolation". Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds are one of the very best to have played the game for their country. Andrew Symonds has been famous for sporting different hairstyles throughout his career.

Andrew Symonds made his debut for the Australian team back in 1998 against Pakistan in a One Day International game. During his career, Andrew Symonds went on to play 198 ODI games. The all-rounder made an impact with both bat and ball in white-ball cricket. Symonds scored 5,088 runs with an average of 39.44 and scalped 133 wickets with an economy rate of 5.01. He also played 26 Test matches and 14 T20 Internationals for his country.

On the other hand, Brett Lee was considered one of the most dangerous bowlers in the history of the game. Brett Lee made his debut back in 1999 against India in a Test match at Melbourne. The fast bowler went on to play 76 Test matches for his country and scalped 310 wickets with an economy rate of 3.46.

In One-day Internationals, Brett Lee featured in 221 matches for his country and took 380 wickets with an economy rate of 4.76. Brett Lee also played 25 T20I's for Australia and managed to take 28 wickets as well. Brett Lee played his last international game for his country in 2012.