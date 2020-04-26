ICC Congratulates Pakistan's Sana Mir For ''Excellent Career''

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday congratulated former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir , who recently announced her retirement from international cricket, for an ''excellent career''. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated former Pakistan captain Sana Mir for an excellent career that saw her play 226 international matches, including 137 as captain," ICC said in a statement. Mir announced her retirement on Saturday, ending a 15-year long illustrious career. The right-handed batter, who was the first female bowler from Pakistan to take 100 ODI wickets, made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005, while her last ODI was against Bangladesh in Lahore in November 2019.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said Mir has been the face of Pakistan cricket and is one of the most consistent performers around the world.

"Sana has been the face of Pakistan cricket over the years and one of the most consistent performers around the world. She has been a wonderful leader of the Pakistan team and a great ambassador of the game in her country and abroad," Sawhney said in a statement.

"This is an important period for the women's game and I hope Sana will be able to use her vast experience and contribute to its growth in whatever way she can. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I wish her all the very best for her future," he added.

Mir is among only five women players to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She played in three ICC Women's Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013 and 2017) and six ICC Women's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).