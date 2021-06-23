On this day in 2013, Team India defeated England in a rain-affected Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston in Birmingham to clinch the title. India won the match by five runs as Ravichandran Ashwin successfully defended 15 runs in the final over of the match. On the eighth anniversary of India's triumph, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram to share a video, revisiting the final ball of the game and the celebrations that followed. "23rd June 2013, ICC Champions Trophy final @mahi7781 becomes the first captain in history to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies: 2007 @t20worldcup 2011 @cricketworldcup 2013 Champions Trophy," the post was captioned.

Fans hailed former India captain MS Dhoni, who led Team India to glory in Champions Trophy. However, England pacer Stuart Broad, who was at the non-striker's end during the final in 2013, said that the pitch behaved as if it was a Day 5 Test surface, offering "amazing spin" to the bowlers. Broad wrote "Like a Day 5 Test pitch amazing spin!" in the comments section.

With the win in Birmingham, Dhoni became the only captain in the history of the game to have won all three ICC trophies.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman led India to T20 World Cup victory in 2007 and then followed it up with the historic win in 2011 that saw Team India lift the 50-over World Cup after 28 years.

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan won the golden bat after scoring 363 runs in five matches. Ravindra Jadeja bagged the golden ball for finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps in five games.