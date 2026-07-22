Shubman Gill has moved to within touching distance of the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI batter rankings after his prolific run against England, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also strengthened India's presence at the top of the charts in the latest update. Mitchell continues to occupy the No.1 position with 802 rating points, but Gill is now just one point behind after amassing 188 runs during India's three-match ONew Zealand's Daryl DI series against England. Kohli remains third with 767 rating points, while Rohit is fourth with 758, keeping three Indian batters firmly in contention for the top ranking.

Despite India's batting exploits, England clinched the series 2-1, with Joe Root emerging as the standout performer. The experienced right-hander, who remained unbeaten throughout the series while scoring 249 runs, climbed four places to eighth in the ODI batter rankings.

England also saw gains for Ben Duckett, who jumped 11 places to joint 19th, while Jacob Bethell rose five spots to 64th. New Zealand pair Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman also progressed after strong performances in the ODI series against the West Indies, moving up to 54th and 62nd, respectively.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan retained his place at the summit. England fast bowler Jofra Archer climbed one position to third after claiming five wickets against India and now sits just behind Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie entered the top 10 after rising seven places to joint ninth. His teammate Alzarri Joseph gained 10 places to reach 26th, while New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell climbed 14 spots to 29th. India's Axar Patel also made significant progress, jumping 10 places to joint 32nd.

Bracewell's all-round performances were reflected in the ODI all-rounders' rankings, where he climbed two places to a career-best third. Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the category, with Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz occupying second place.

The latest ICC update also featured notable movement in the T20I rankings following Bangladesh's series victory over Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett achieved a career-best ranking by moving up to ninth among T20I batters. Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan climbed seven places to 20th, while Saif Hassan advanced nine spots to 27th.

Among bowlers, Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan rose four places to 19th, and Rishad Hossain gained eight spots to joint 25th. Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava registered one of the biggest improvements of the week, surging 37 places to 32nd in the T20I bowling rankings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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