MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina had been two constants in India's middle-order in ODIs for a long time. The iconic duo put together many a match-winning partnership together, often coming to India's rescue when the top order would fail to fire. A day after India's World Cup-winning captain and the iconic left-handed batsman both announced their retirements from international cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a tweet, paying tribute to the pair that share a close bond both on and off the pitch.

Noting down a list of their joint achievements in the 50-over format, ICC tweeted "What a duo!"

The MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina partnership in ODIs:



73 innings

3585 runs

56.90 average

2011 @cricketworldcup champions

2013 Champions Trophy winners



What a duo! pic.twitter.com/0QeTHLfSaM — ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2020

The two have played 73 innings together, in which they have scored 3585 runs at an average of 56.90.

Dhoni and Raina also lifted the 2011 World Cup together, when India beat Sri Lanka in a tense final.

Raina was also part of the team when MS Dhoni captained India to the Champions Trophy in England two years later.

Dhoni, on Saturday, shared an Instagram post making the big announcement.

"Thanks," Dhoni wrote, starting his post. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote, along with a montage of pictures, capturing his career with the national team.

Suresh Raina, who is also Dhoni's teammate and deputy at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), joined him in retirement soon after.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," the left-handed batsman wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with MS Dhoni and other CSK teammates.

Tributes and thank-you messages have poured in on social media for both Dhoni and Raina since they made their announcements.