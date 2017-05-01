ICC ODI Team Rankings: India Climb To 3rd Place, South Africa Maintain Top Spot

In the latest ICC ODI team rankings, India (117) climbed up to the third spot while South Africa and Australia maintained their first and second place, respectively. New Zealand, who were placed third before the release of the latest ODI team rankings, dropped a place down to fourth on 115 points. India's jump of one spot will be a confidence booster for the team as they will look to defend their crown in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, commencing from June 1. Eighth-ranked Pakistan hold a nine-point advantage over the West Indies, who are ranked ninth with 79 points. Pakistan and West Indies' ranking will be decisive since England plus the other seven highest-ranked sides as on September 30, 2017 will automatically qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

As far as Bangaldesh are concerned, their 91 points has increased the gap over Pakistan from two points to three. Sri Lanka, who were sitting with 98 points before the updated list, now lead Bangladesh by only two points. However, Sri Lanka are better off than the West Indies by 14 points.

Meanwhile, South Africa gained four points to top the rankings with 123 points, and Australia maintained their second place with 118 points. England retained their fifth ranking and with 109 points under their belt. For Afghanistan, they are still placed 10th with 52 points.

(With PTI Inputs)