 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Investigating Pitch Tampering Allegations Against Suspended Pune Pitch Curator Pandurang Salgaoncar

Updated: 25 October 2017 23:19 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Pandurang Salgaoncar soon after he was seen promising a favourable track to reporters who posed as bookies.

ICC Investigating Pitch Tampering Allegations Against Suspended Pune Pitch Curator Pandurang Salgaoncar
The ICC launched an investigation into the pitch tampering claims © AFP

The International Cricket Council Wednesday launched an investigation into the pitch tampering claims against a ground official ahead of the second one-day international between India and New Zealand in Pune. Pandurang Salgaoncar, the pitch manager at the Pune ground, was allegedly exposed during an undercover sting by local India Today TV that claimed he doctored the surface ahead of the Wednesday's match. ICC officials cleared the match to start on schedule after India's cricket board banned Salgaoncar from the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) ground.

"We are investigating the allegations from Pune this morning, as with all international cricket," an ICC spokesman said. "As with all international cricket, the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit has an ICC ACU Manager on the ground in India and we are in close contact with him. We are now looking to establish the facts and will make no further comment whilst this is ongoing," he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Salgaoncar soon after he was seen promising a favourable track to reporters who posed as bookies.

"Yes, he has been suspended and banned from entering the stadium," CK Khanna, acting BCCI president, told AFP before the start of the game.

"A neutral curator from Mumbai has taken charge (for the New Zealand ODI). He has inspected the pitch and found it to be perfectly fine," he added.

Salgaonkar also showed the men around the Pune surface the day before the ODI, breaching the ICC rules governing access to the pitch. The 68-year-old was a fast bowler from Maharashtra state in the 1970s before taking up the role of curator with the state association.

"He has certainly let us down. An inquiry has been set up by the Maharashtra Cricket Association to deal with the issue," said Khanna.

"We are also working with the (BCCI) anti-corruption unit to get to the bottom of the matter as everybody has acted very swiftly to the claims of the sting operation."

Topics : India New Zealand Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The ICC launched an investigation into the pitch tampering claims
  • Pandurang Salgaoncar was allegedly exposed during an undercover sting
  • The BCCI banned Salgaoncar from entering the stadium
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik Lead Hosts To 6-Wicket Victory Over New Zealand
Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik Lead Hosts To 6-Wicket Victory Over New Zealand
Vinod Rai Defends ACU After Pune Curator Controversy
Vinod Rai Defends ACU After Pune Curator Controversy
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: MCA to Conduct Inquiry Into Pitch-Tampering Issue
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: MCA to Conduct Inquiry Into Pitch-Tampering Issue
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.