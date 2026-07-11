The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided not to take any action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the video announcing Ben Stokes' retirement during the third Test against New Zealand. The ICC had written to the ECB regarding a video filmed inside England's dressing room at Trent Bridge, in which Stokes informed his teammates of his decision to retire from international cricket. The video was released on the fourth day of the Test while the match was still in progress and Stokes was still playing.

By releasing the footage and audio before the conclusion of the third Test, the ECB may have risked breaching regulations governing the Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) during international matches. These rules are designed to support anti-corruption measures and protect the integrity of the game.

According to a BBC report, the ICC's inquiry has now concluded, and no further action will be taken against the ECB. However, neither party has publicly commented on the matter so far.

Earlier, Ben Stokes had responded to the report of ICC's letter with a tongue-in-cheek two-word post, writing, "Sack him..."

The 35-year-old told his England teammates about his decision before the fourth day of the third and final Test at Trent Bridge. An emotional Stokes spoke to the team before play, urging everyone to finish the match with full commitment.

Moments after the announcement was made public, Stokes struck with the ball during his bowling spell. England, however, went on to lose the match by 160 runs as New Zealand secured a 2-1 series victory.

The ICC's communication related to the Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) minimum standards, which support the governing body's anti-corruption regulations.

Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA standards states that member boards must "ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage."

(With ANI Inputs)

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