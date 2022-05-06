Eyeing his return to competitive cricket, England pacer Jofra Archer admitted that his recurring elbow injury left him in a "dark place" last summer. The 27-year-old, who last played for England in March 2021, has missed several important fixtures including the T20 World Cup last year and the all-important Ashes due to his fitness issues. Archer, who has gone through multiple elbow surgeries, revealed that he had harboured fears of losing his contract.

"In a situation like this, when you are forced to have operations, you do think about whether you are going to play cricket again, whether you're going to play all formats even. But the ECB gave me the assurance and peace of mind that they wanted me around for a long time," Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"At one point I thought I was going to lose my contract when things weren't going well, but now I have confidence about what the future holds. Part of that is down to them not rushing me back," he added.

With Archer set to feature for Sussex in their first T20 Blast fixture against Glamorgan on May 26, the pacer added that he is now confident about his future.

"I find myself in an unfamiliar place as I build towards the start of the Vitality Blast this month - from a fitness perspective, I cannot believe how good I feel," he further stated.

"Am I confident things are where I would like them to be ahead of Sussex's opening Twenty20 fixture against Glamorgan on May 26? Absolutely," he added.