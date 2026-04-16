Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi said that there is no chance of India and Pakistan playing any bilateral series in the near future considering the political tensions between the two nations. In a recent interview, he was asked whether India and Pakistan could play a series at a neutral venue but Lalit Modi made it clear that the 'politicisation' of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) means that it will not be a possibility. He explained that the PCB has been under the control of 'powers' beyond the cricket field and even said that he was afraid for the players considering the high emotions surrounding the matches.

"I was the one that brought Pakistani players into the IPL and then I had to move them after the 26/11 massacre in Bombay. The problem is if the Pakistan Cricket Board was independent and ran independently, if it wasn't politically influenced, we would have some traction. But today the Pakistan Cricket Board is so politicised by the powers that be and they are pulling the levers and making it political. We have tension at that level, political level and that is not going away. It's only going to get worse. So I fear for the players," Lalit Modi said in a podcast with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"I fear that it may not be possible in the near future primarily because of the politicisation by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Pakistan and unfortunately that's the way it is," he added.

Lalit Modi also commented on Bangladesh missing out on participation in T20 World Cup 2026 after refusing to travel to India citing security concerns. He clearly said that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) should not have taken such a decision.

"I don't see an immediate solution right now and and you saw Bangladesh trying to get into it. They shouldn't have," he said.

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