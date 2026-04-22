Former BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has opened up about the "unfortunate" decision to exclude Rohit Sharma from India's 2011 World Cup squad. The former India opener admitted that while he still feels bad about not selecting Rohit for the home World Cup, the strategy behind the selection process was to pick players who could also chip in with a few overs. The MS Dhoni-led Indian side eventually defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to end a 28-year drought for the world title.

"I feel bad for him even today. I told Rohit last year, I'm sorry, boss. It's not by purpose, but it's just that we want to take those half all-rounders. Our thought process was similar to that of the 1983 World Cup. And at the end of the day, who was the Player of the Tournament? Yuvraj Singh, with the ball and bat. We had Sehwag, Sachin, Raina, and Yusuf Pathan all chipping in with overs. We had Ashwin as a backup for Harbhajan. Even Yusuf Pathan is a half all-rounder," Srikkanth told Ayaz Memon on The Week podcast.

Srikkanth added that Rohit was good enough to play that tournament, but unfortunately missed out due to the selectors prioritising multi-dimensional players.

"So in all these things what happened, this half all-rounder concept, Rohit, unfortunately, found himself without a spot. He was actually good enough to play in the 2011 World Cup, but poor boy missed out," he added.

Over the years, Rohit has often rued the missed opportunity to represent India during the 2011 World Cup. Despite being a two-time T20 World Cup winner (2007, 2024) and a two-time Champions Trophy winner (2013, 2025), Rohit is yet to be part of an ODI World Cup-winning squad.

In 2023, Rohit led India in the home World Cup, but the hosts lost to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad despite dominating en route to the summit clash.

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