Howrah Warriors registered their first win at the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League as they defeated Medinipur Wizards by five wickets in their previous match. Opting to bat, the Wizards got bundled out for 132 after Saksham Chaudhary registered a five-wicket haul. Later, the Warriors lost some early wickets but Pramod Chandila and Pankaj Shaw's partnership helped them chase the target with one ball to spare. Apart from this thrilling run-chase, another thing which grabbed everyone's attention was Abhishek Das' terrific catch to dismiss Deepak Mahato.

In the 19th over of the Wizards innings, Mahato smashed a shot towards the long-on, off Kanishk Seth. Das, who was place at the boundary, displayed a master class effort as he jumped and completed a single-handed catch.

After taking the sensational catch, Das imitated Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan's signature thigh slap, to celebrate the wicket.

Talking about the match, Vivek Singh and Kaushik Maity were the top scorers for the Wizards as they scored 34 and 32 runs respectively. No other batter in their lineup was able to breach the 30-run mark.

Apart from Chaudhary's five-wicket haul, Sujit Yadav and Kanishk Seth also scalped two wickets each for the Warriors.

Later in the chase, the Warriors lost five wickets with only 69 runs on the board. However, Pramod Chandila (46*) and Pankaj Shaw's (36*) held their nerves and took their side across the line with one ball remaining.

For the Wizards, Vaibhav Yadav scalped two wickets while Shreyan Chakraborty, Deepak Kumar, and Kaushik Maity scalped one wicket each.

The Warriors will now be taking on Malda Smashers for their next Bengal Pro T20 League match on Sunday.