 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

How Virender Sehwag Wished Bhuvneshwar Kumar On His Birthday

Updated: 05 February 2017 21:55 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 27 on Sunday and was wished by former India opener Virender Sehwag in a unique way.

How Virender Sehwag Wished Bhuvneshwar Kumar On His Birthday
Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 27 on Sunday. © AFP

Virender Sehwag has always entertained his fans, whether with his bat or words. His wit and humour continued to entertain as this time he wished Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a unique way. The medium pacer turned 27 on Sunday and was congratulated by many from the cricketing fraternity along with Sehwag. While most merely praised and wished the Meerut-born, Sehwag expressed his appreciation in an unconventional manner.

Sehwag wished Bhuvneshwar and tweeted that a wife's mood swing and Bhuvneshwar's inswing even the best cannot comprehend.

"Biwi ka mood-swing aur Bhuvi ka inswing,outswing achhe achhon ko samajh nahi aata. Swing It like Bhuvi . Happy Birthday @BhuviOfficial," Sehwag tweeted on Sunday.



In response, Bhuvneshwar thanked Sehwag and his tweet was duly retweeted by the latter.



Bhuvneshwar recently played one Test and two One-Day Internationals (ODI) against England. England lost the Test series 0-4, the ODI series 1-2 and the following Twenty20 International series 1-2 as well.

The medium pace bowler has also been included in India's squad for the one-off Test match against Bangladesh, starting February 9 in Hyderabad.

Sehwag played international cricket from 1999 to 2013 in which he played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs.

Topics : India England Bangladesh Virender Sehwag Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 27 years old on Sunday
  • He has played 16 Test matches for India
  • Virender Sehwag has played 104 Test matches for India
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag's Twitter Exchange Leaves Indian Cricket Fans Mesmerised
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag's Twitter Exchange Leaves Indian Cricket Fans Mesmerised
Virender Sehwag Now Takes On Sourav Ganguly, Trolls Him On Twitter
Virender Sehwag Now Takes On Sourav Ganguly, Trolls Him On Twitter
MS Dhoni Pays Former Teammate Virender Sehwag A Visit
MS Dhoni Pays Former Teammate Virender Sehwag A Visit
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.