Indian cricket team batter Sarfaraz Khan has enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the recent past and his performances has made him a favourite among both fans and experts. However, question continue on his fitness and several experts have opined that it can prove to be a reason why he can end up losing his spot in the playing XI. However, Suryakumar Yadav revealed in an interview with Indian Express that Sarfaraz is currently working with a chef, suggested by Rishabh Pant, to get fitter ahead of the Test series against Australia.

"Sarfaraz is working on his fitness with the Indian team strength and conditioning coach and Rishabh (Pant) has provided him with a chef who is taking care of his food. The intent is that by the time he reaches Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, his body is in a better shape. Fitness is important in this sport as he gets older, body will change. He is working hard now, he will be fine in future," he said.

“His body type might make him look fat but if you ask him to bat 450 balls, score double hundred, triple hundred, daddy hundred, he has that skill. I think the team has a similar demand to make big hundreds, play game changing knocks… I have never seen him skipping practice even on match day. If there is a game, he will get up at 5 am, bat for one hour near his home and then join the team bus. After the game he will go to the nearby ground and bat again," the star India batter added.

After scoring his maiden century for India against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test, batter Sarfaraz Khan said that it was an amazing feeling for him to score his first ton for the country.

Sarfaraz Khan played a 150-run knock from 195 balls at a strike rate of 76.92. He smashed 18 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. He was unlucky in the 85th over of India's second inning when Tim Southee removed him from the crease.

Speaking at the press conference, Sarfaraz said that the final day of the Bengaluru will be tough for the Kiwis since the pitch is breaking down. He added that the hosts need to bag early wickets to win the first Test match of the series.

"It felt amazing to get my first century for India. But tomorrow will be tough for them. The pitch is breaking down, the ball is moving, and if we strike early, they could find themselves in a similar situation as we did," Sarfaraz said during the post-day press conference.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)