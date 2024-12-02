The Indian cricket team gave their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification hopes a big boost with a comprehensive 295-run victory against Australia in Perth. The result pushed Australia to the second spot on the points table while India claimed the top position. A few days later, South Africa's triumph over Sri Lanka at home saw the Proteas surpass Australia to claim the No. 2 spot, pushing the men from Down Under to No. 3. While there still remain a few months before the WTC points table is finalised, the situation is already looking quite nervy.

India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are all in the running for the top two spots. While victory in the Perth Test did give India a solid foundation to build on, Rohit Sharma's men still have a long way to go before they can be assured of a spot in the WTC final.

Explaining India's ICC World Test Championship Qualification Scenarios:

Scenario 1: India beat Australia 5-0, 4-1, 4-0 or 3-0

A series win for India by such a comprehensive margin would see Rohit Sharma's side qualify for the final, without putting the results of other teams into consideration. Such a scoreline will all but rule out Australia from the final race.

Scenario 2: India beat Australia 3-1

If India secure a 3-1 victory against Australia in the 5-match series, they can qualify if South Africa do not beat Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series. However, a 3-1 series win for India, coupled with Sri Lanka suffering a defeat to South Africa in the second Test, would see India drop out. Even a draw between South Africa and Sri Lanka would be enough for India to go through.

Scenario 3: India beat Australia 3-2

Such a scoreline would make qualification quite tricky. Such a scoreline would see India needing some help from the Lankans as they would need to secure at least a draw against Australia in the 2-match Test series starting January 29.

Scenario 4: India draw series 2-2 against Australia

If the Border-Gavaskar series only produces a draw, India's qualification chances reduce further. In such a case, it would be mandatory for South Africa to beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the ongoing series. Subsequently, the Lankans must win the 2-match Test series against Australia.