In a rare incident, Chennai Super Kings gained one spot in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 despite losing a game to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the match, CSK held the eighth position in the points table, and the result of the match saw them rise to number seven. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday night. Ideally, a team would slip or stay in the same spot after suffering a loss, but an unusual incident took place with CSK. This is how it happened.

Before the match, CSK held the eighth spot with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.846. After the narrow defeat, CSK's NRR improved to -0.780. The change in NRR saw CSK replace Lucknow Super Giants at number seven. LSG too have four points to their credit. Their NRR of -0.804 is now poorer than that of CSK.

Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga's pinpoint yorkers found perfect support in unheralded left-arm wrist-spinner Shivang Kumar as Sunrisers Hyderabad edged past Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a gripping IPL 2026 thriller in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chasing a victory target of 195, CSK finished on 184 for 8, largely due to Malinga (3/29 in four overs) and Shivang's (1/18 in three overs) superb execution in the post-powerplay overs.

CSK needed only 84 runs in the last 10 overs, perfectly gettable in this day and age of T20s, but Malinga's blend of yorkers, hard lengths and short balls really kept them quiet, while Shivang also got appreciable turn and bounce to make life difficult for the Yellow Brigade.

CSK have not chased a 190-plus target in the last eight years. CSK needed 18 off the last over bowled by Praful Hinge, who had gone for 50-plus in his first three overs, and the Vidarbha pacer kept his cool, giving away only seven runs while snuffing out the dangerous Jamie Overton.

(With PTI inputs)

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