Sanju Samson is currently not part of India's ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. He was part of the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, he was ruled out of the series after hurting his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary rope during the first T20I on January 3. He has not played a competitive match since then. Recently, Samson posted a photo of himself with a bike on Instagram. West Indies star batter Shimron Hetmyer, who is Samson's teammate at Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals, was involved in a banter regarding the photo.

"Not a bad look for u @imsanjusamson … hopefully u no what to do with that machine," Hetmyer commented on the photo.

"@shetmyer hahaha Hettie…yeah and I know what to do with you next time we meet!!" Samson replied.

Recently, India head coach Rahul Dravid cited the examples of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and KS Bharat from the current crop of players who fall in the category of true 'wicket-keeper batters'.

"We always looking for a wicketkeeper-batsman, there is no question about it. I think since there has been MS Dhoni, in white-ball cricket, the days of specialist wicketkeepers are gone unfortunately. We are lucky and we are fortunate that all of the guys who are in contention, even in this team you know whether it's Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat are both good batsmen and have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bharat hasn't played but Ishan has obviously done well as a batsman," Dravid said in response to a query from a reporter in the presser.

