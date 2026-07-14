Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday hoped to play a lot more Test cricket in future after humbling England by a whopping 270 runs in the one-off women's match here at the fabled Lord's. India made the first-ever Women's Test staged at the ‘Home of Cricket' memorable, notching a win of epic proportions. “God is a better writer and he has written it pretty well. Playing at the Lord's is always special. Really want to thank people who thought about bringing the match here,” Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation. “Hopefully, we will get more here (at the Lord's). Hopefully, we will get 10 more Test matches and we can keep performing,” she added.

While lauding wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia for leading India's charge with a hundred, Harmanpreet said teamwork was her side's real strength.

“That is why we put her in the eleven. Really happy with the way she (Bhatia) batted. Our openers have been our strength - the way they batted in the first half, it was special to watch.

“Really happy the way our entire team fielded. Everyone came together and did the job for the team,” she said.

The skipper also lauded the team's support staff headed by coach Amol Muzumdar for keeping the players in good spirits even when the results were not going in their favour.

“The support staff, they have played a lot of red-ball cricket and they know how it moves, and they are giving us feedback each and every moment.” India entered the Test after failing to enter the knockout stage of the preceding T20 World Cup.

“Really want to thank Amol sir and everyone else for the way we played. The last couple of series have not been in our favour." Player of the match Kranti Gaud, who picked up seven wickets including a fifer in the first innings, said it was a dream come true for her to see her name on the Lord's Honours Board.

“Growing up, I never imagined something like this would happen. But from the day this Test match began, I told myself that I wanted to get my name on the honours board.

“I feel extremely proud, and so does my family. I want to thank everyone - my coaches, my seniors, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.

“I've made a small museum at home, and I'm going to keep the stump there forever,” said Gaud.

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt acknowledged that her side failed to adapt to conditions and stitch partnerships.

“We didn't really adapt to the conditions on Day 1. Then didn't have enough partnerships with the bat. Players did show characters, just a great experience as the first Test at Lord's.” Sciver-Brunt said the team would like to have a few more practice sessions ahead of the Test. “Don't think so, happy with the toss decision. But we would have liked a couple more days for practice.

“But cricketers need to be ready for this and the change of format. This is what you sign up for as a cricketer,” she added.

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