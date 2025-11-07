India and Pakistan faced off on the cricket field yet again at the Hong Kong Sixes on Friday. In a contest shortened by rain interruptions, India managed to hold their nerve to secure a narrow win. Batting first, India posted 86/4 in six overs, driven by Robin Uthappa's quickfire 28 off 11 balls and Bharat Chipli's solid 24 from 13 deliveries. Skipper Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 17 off six balls to lift India to a competitive total, according to a press release from the Hong Kong Sixes.

Pakistan's chase began well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play. Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score. Stuart Binny's tight spell, conceding only seven runs and taking a wicket, proved to be the difference in the final outcome.

Fun start to Hong Kong Sixes

Winning against pak pic.twitter.com/3GepZfhkfw — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 7, 2025

According to multiple reports, there was no handshake between the Indian and Pakistani players, as has been the norm in recent cricket games between the two countries. It all started with the Asia Cup 2025, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team did not shake hands with Pakistani players in any of the three matches that the two sides played. This followed the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Regarding the handshake snub at the Hong Kong Sixes, a source told HT: "There was no chance of a handshake; we will follow whatever has been the norm."

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE, chasing down a target of 88 in just three overs. Jack Wood led the assault with a blistering 55 off 11 balls, while Nick Hobson remained unbeaten on 26 off just five deliveries.

Afghanistan continued their strong form in Pool A, notching up a commanding 49-run win over South Africa, their second victory of the tournament. Captain Gulbadin Naib struck a rapid 50 off 12 balls, while Karim Janat added an explosive 46 off 11 as Afghanistan posted 148/2 in six overs. In reply, South Africa managed 99/2, falling well short of the target.

In Pool D, Bangladesh recorded a 14-run victory over Sri Lanka. Skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 32 off 9 balls, but it was Mosaddek Hossain's brilliant 3/20 that turned the game in Bangladesh's favour, as they successfully defended 75 to restrict Sri Lanka to 61/6. The defeat marked Sri Lanka's second consecutive loss in the tournament.

The final fixture of the day between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain.