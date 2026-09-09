South Africa opener Jordan Hermann slammed a breathtaking 150 on debut to help his side post 348/6 against Namibia in the first ODI in Windhoek on Wednesday. Hermann, who previously represented the Proteas in six T20Is, equalled the record for the highest score by a batter on ODI debut, scoring 150 off 126 balls. South Africa's Matthew Breetzke also scored 150 off 148 balls on debut against New Zealand in Lahore last year during an ODI tri-series clash, while also playing as an opener.

Highest score on ODI Debut:

150 - Matthew Breetzke (vs NZ, 2025)

150 - Jordan Hermann (vs NAM, 2026)*

148 - Desmond Haynes (vs AUS, 1978)

127 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vs IRE, 2021)

124 - Colin Ingram (vs ZIM, 2010)

Hermann's knock was laced with 17 fours and three sixes. He shared a 190-run stand with Toni de Zorzi for the second wicket after Connor Esterhuizen was dismissed for 10 by Ruben Trumpelmann.

Hermann's knock laid the foundation for a strong Proteas total, while de Zorzi also hit 72 off 84 balls, playing second fiddle to the 24-year-old.

Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch added the finishing touches to South Africa's innings, allowing them to finish on 348/6.

Trumpelmann was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, taking 4/68 while JJ Smit and Gerhard Erasmus scalped one wicket each.

Namibia Squad: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (WK), Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Balt, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda.

South Africa Squad: Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin (C), Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Eathan Bosch, Rubin Hermann (WK), Duan Jansen, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Nqobani Mokoena.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace