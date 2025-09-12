India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma had a hilarious moment with former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, which left the fans amused. Rohit, who has now retired from the T20Is and Tests, is only active in the ODIs and preparing for the upcoming series against Australia, which will kick-start from October 19. Nayar, on the other hand, was appointed India's assistant coach under Gautam Gambhir in 2024. However, after India's embarrassing loss in the Test series against Australia, Nayar was sacked from the role in May 2025.

In a video now going viral on social media, both Rohit and Nayar, who are also very close friends, were seen chilling in a luxurious hotel room. Rohit then introduced Nayar in a hilarious manner by calling him a "stiff" person.

"That's Abhishek Nayar, by the way, whether he plays, whether he coaches, whether he's on his bed, he's always stiff," said Rohit.

Nayar also gave a cheeky reply to Rohit's statement and said, "I am flexible when I am coaching." This remark from Nayar left Rohit in splits.

Earlier on Monday, Rohit was seen visiting Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, leaving his fans worried. In a video that surfaced on social media, Rohit was seen entering the hospital and although the paparazzi tried to ask him some questions, he swiftly walked away.

The reason for Rohit's visit to the hospital was not clear. However, fans of social media were left worried with Rohit expected to make his long-awaited return in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Rohit last played for India during the Champions Trophy with his last cricket match coming for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025.

The 38-year-old, who averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May a year after calling it quits from T20 Internationals, having led India to the World Cup title in the format.