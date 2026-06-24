Captain Axar Patel is delighted with the announcement of the return of his friend and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to the Delhi Capitals franchise for the next IPL season. In one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been traded to DC, while the Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move to Lucknow. Pant's IPL salary will see a significant reduction after he was traded to the Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep, on the other hand, will continue at his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore after he joined the Lucknow-based franchise.

Delhi Capitals shared a post on Instagram with Patel welcoming Pant to the team.

"When he was here before, he was my captain, and he was leading me. At that time, we didn't have anything like 'I am the captain, I will tell you this and that'. We used to work in mutual understanding. He knows that he is a senior player, and I know that I am a senior player. We had a mutual understanding of what he can do best in a particular situation and what he can't," Patel said in the video.

He further added, "As a friend and as a captain, I will tell him that he knows that he doesn't have any extra pressure from me or from the franchise. This is his own house; he has played here for many years. Delhi is his home, so I don't have to say much to him. I just know that he will get full freedom as a captain from my side."

Concluding his message, Patel said, "Just enjoy yourself. Enjoy your character. Form is temporary, class is permanent. You are a player of that category. You have full freedom from our side. Just play your game and enjoy. This will be the message for him."

Pant started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2016. He had represented DC in eight IPL seasons before moving to LSG in 2025 after a record bid of Rs 27 crore in the auction.

He struggled to justify his price tag over the past two seasons with the franchise, as he managed only three fifty-plus scores in 28 innings, which included one century and two half-centuries. In IPL 2025, he scored 269 runs at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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