India captain Shubman Gill reportedly copped multiple blows during the team's training session in Colombo on the eve of the three-day practice game against Sri Lanka XI. According to a report in Times Now, Gill was struck on his right thumb while batting against seamer Gurnoor Brar. While he continued his practice after the physio strapped up his thumb, Gill was once again hit while fielding at first slip. Fortunately, the Indian skipper was able to continue his session without any discomfort.

"After facing a few more deliveries against the pacers, Gill moved to the spin nets and completed the remainder of his batting session," the report said.

The Indian team arrived in Colombo earlier this week, ahead of a two-match series against the hosts. The first Test gets underway in Galle on August 15, while the second game will be played at the SSC in Colombo from August 23.

India had a light training session on Wednesday, more focused on acclimatising to the Sri Lankan conditions. However, the Gill-led side had a full-fledged session under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday.

The series marks India's first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship since their disappointing home defeat to South Africa late last year.

Since then, India have responded positively, registering a victory in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. However, the young side will be determined to clinch the series in Sri Lanka, knowing a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign could significantly boost their hopes of reaching next year's final at The Oval.

India currently sit fifth on the World Test Championship standings with a points percentage of 48.15, trailing Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

India's squad for the series features a mix of promising young talent and a couple of new faces.

(With ANI Inputs)

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