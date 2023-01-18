South Africa legend Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, the official Twitter handle of county side Surrey confirmed on Wednesday. While Amla retired from international cricket in 2019, he was still active on the English county circuit with Surrey. Amla, who scored more than 18,000 runs in his international career, guided Surrey to the County Championship crown in 2022. In first-class cricket, he scored 57 centuries with the last one coming versus Northamptonshire in September 2022.

“I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been. A sincere thank you to (director of cricket) Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and members for their support," he said while announcing his retirement.

From everyone at Surrey, thank you for everything Hash.@amlahash 🤎 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) January 18, 2023

“The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies,” he added.

Apart from Surrey, Amla also played country cricket for Derbyshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Essex. He was part of the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League and when it came to South African domestic circuit, he played for Kwa-Zulu Natal, Dolphins and Cape Cobras.

When it comes to all professional formats of crickets, Amla scored a mammoth 34,104 runs with 9,282 runs coming in Test cricket. He was the second highest run-scorer for South Africa after Jacques Kallis.

Amla also slammed 28 centuries and he was the only triple-centurion for South Africa in Tests.

