Haryana women's U-15 team thrashed Delhi by eight wickets in the final of Women's Under 15 One Day Trophy on Thursday. Playing at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, Delhi opted to bat and posted a total of 185/5 in 35 overs. Later, Haryana chased down the target in just 31.3 overs with eight wickets in hand and clinched the inaugural title. Deeya Yadav was the main architect of Haryana's victory as she played an unbeaten knock of 124 runs off 114 balls.

Apart from her, Deepika Kumari also remained unbeaten at 52 off 59 balls and took her side to victory. Among the bowlers, Samiksha Yadav and Anisha Dalal scalped one wicket each for Haryana.

Earlier during the semi-finals, Delhi brutally thrashed Mumbai to enter the final of the tournament. Batting first, Delhi posted a total of 171/8 in 31 overs and later bundled out Mumbai for just 95. For Delhi, Ragini scalped four wickets while Purva took three.

In the second semi-final, Haryana defeated Bengal by four wickets. Bengal posted a total of 121/9 in 35 overs. Later, Haryana chased down the target in just 25.3 overs.

As the auctions for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League are just around the corner, these Under-15 players will be hopeful of finding themselves a franchise for the tournament.

Advertisement