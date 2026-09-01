Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle hit the bullseye as he shared his opinion on the current state of affairs in Pakistan cricket. After the team lost the opening two Tests of the three-match series against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to drop as many as seven players from the tour and send them home, whilst also replacing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. As the cricket world comes to terms with such a haphazard decision by the PCB, Bhogle's post summed up exactly why Pakistan cricket is famous across the globe for the wrong reasons.

In his post analysing the crisis, Bhogle highlighted how the PCB has made sweeping changes to the roster across both the playing squad and the coaching staff, even as the replacements are yet to secure visas for their travel to the United Kingdom.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Trust Pakistan cricket to do the unbelievable. Salman Agha, captain in the first Test, dropped from the second, sent home before the third! Coach and bowling coach gone midway through a series. Senior keeper sent home. Replacements hoping to get visas in time, let alone be ready for a Test match. As always, more action off the field!"

Trust Pakistan cricket to do the unbelievable. Salman Agha, captain in the first test, dropped from the second, sent home before the third! Coach and bowling coach gone midway through a series. Senior keeper sent home. Replacements hoping to get visas in time, let alone be ready… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2026

Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan's white-ball coaching set-up as head coach and bowling coach respectively, have also joined the Test coaching staff, the report added.

The PCB has released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan have gone through several major overhauls in recent years, but making such extensive changes midway through a Test series is an unusual move.

Rizwan had faced criticism amid a decline in his batting form. While he impressed behind the stumps in the ongoing England tour, particularly with his glovework while standing up to speedster Mohammad Abbas, his performances with the bat remained underwhelming. The keeper-batter scored seven and one at Lord's (second Test) before making 12 and 41 at Headingley (first Test).

With ANI Inputs

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