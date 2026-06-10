England football team captain Harry Kane's cricket post on social media has become a topic of intense chatter among fans. Despite being busy preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with England in the United States of America, Kane has kept one eye on what has happened over the last few days back home, especially in the wake of the controversy England Test captain Ben Stokes finds himself in. Chatter around Stokes' international retirement has suddenly emerged after the all-rounder broke the team's midnight curfew to end up in a fight at a nightclub.

While the England board and other agencies are investigating the matter, possible sanctions could see Stokes being stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the team. The England captain himself is said to be contemplating international retirement in the wake of the incident.

Poking fun at Stokes' situation, Kane posted on X: "Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets". His post has been labelled as a swipe at the Ben Stokes situation by many fans on social media.

Ben Stokes and Andrew Flintoff both great all rounders but had disciplinary issues throughout their carrier. Alcohol ended Andrew Flintoff Carrier and will end Ben Stokes carrier. — Vanshika Rathore (@RathoreRJ37) June 10, 2026

Well, since you asked, I just thought I'd let you know that the England cricket team is looking for a new Test captain. If you're interested.! — fcfsports (@fcfsports1) June 9, 2026

England test team needs a captain — Nalini (@nalinishahbi3i) June 10, 2026

Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson are facing a probe by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for breaking team curfew rules on Monday morning following England's win in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's. The pair were also reported to have become involved in what became a physical confrontation.

Britain's Press Association named the rugby player involved as Totoa Auvaa, a 6-foot-5-inch (1.95-metre) [saved_memories] and 19-stone 8-pound (124.28-kilogramme) [saved_memories] former Samoa A and Samoa Under-20 captain.

A security guard who was with the England duo was reportedly injured in the incident.

It is the latest controversy concerning the England team following a tour of Australia, where the side faced allegations of a drinking culture during a 4-1 Ashes series loss concluded in January.

With AFP Inputs

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