England batter Harry Brook slammed his maiden Test triple hundred on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Test against Pakistan in Multan. Brook took just 310 balls to reach the mark, which made him only the sixth Englishman to hit a triple century in Test cricket. Brook got out on 317 while trying to up the ante, but his breathtaking batting allowed England to pile 823/7d and take a first innings lead of 267 runs. However, his knock, which was laced with 28 fours and three sixes, allowed him to break a two-decade-long record.

Brook now holds the record of registering the highest individual Test score in Multan, surpassing former India batter Virender Sehwag's 309 against the same opponents in 2004.

His latest feat placed him in the list of legends like Andy Sandham, Len Hutton, Wally Hammond, Graham Gooch, and Bill Edrich, who also scored triple centuries for England.

Brook joined Joe Root in the middle on Day 3 when England were comfortably placed at 249/3. Brook and Root put on 454 for the fourth wicket as England piled up the fourth-highest innings in Test cricket.

Brook and Root enjoyed a run-feast on a flat Multan stadium pitch, both knocking career-best scores to give England a 267 lead over Pakistan's first innings total of 556.

Brook completed his triple century with a boundary off part-timer Ayub, reaching the mark off 310 balls before he top-edged a sweep off the same bowler and was caught by Masood.

Brook cracked 29 fours and three sixes in his 439-minute stay at the crease.

But Root -- who broke Alastair Cook's England Test run record of 12,472 on Wednesday -- fell short of a triple hundred as he was trapped leg-before by Salman Agha after a marathon 10 hour-stay suring which he hit 17 fours.

The Root-Brook stand of 454 was England's highest in Tests, eclipsing the 411-run fourth wicket partnership by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey against the West Indies at Birmingham in 1957.

It is also the fourth highest partnership in Test cricket history.

(With AFP Inputs)