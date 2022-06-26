India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday overtook former skipper Mithali Raj to become India's leading T20I runscorer in women's T20Is. Harmanpreet achieved this feat during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka in which she remained unbeaten on 31. The current Indian captain has scored 2,372 runs in 123 matches at an average of 27. She has scored one century and six half-centuries. She set the record 16 days after Mithali's retirement.

Mithali Raj had scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is at an average of 38 with 17 half-centuries.

Harmanpreet played a captain's knock and her 31 runs helped India to achieve a five-wicket victory in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday. With this win, India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 39 had set the tone for India's chase against Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

Chasing 126, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave a good start with a 30-run partnership. From there on, India didn't look back and clinched a five-wicket victory with five balls remaining.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe bagged two wickets each respectively.