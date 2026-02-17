In a brilliant display of cross-border solidarity, several legendary international cricket captains, including India greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have issued a formal appeal to the government of Pakistan for humane treatment of the jailed Pakistan cricket great Imran Khan. The 14-member group is calling for the "fair and humane treatment" of the former Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain. The petition, co-signed by Australian great Greg Chappell, comes amid alarming reports regarding Imran Khan's deteriorating health while in custody. Imran, recently, even complained of vision loss.

The appeal, addressed to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, transcends the traditional India-Pakistan rivalry. The signatories emphasise that their plea is rooted in the "spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity" rather than political alignment.

Gavaskar spoke bluntly about his long-time rival and friend. “It's terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field.”

In a joint-statement, the captains wrote:

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket.

"Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory - a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike.

"Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.

"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.

"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.

"We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives:

"Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

"Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.

"Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

"Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn - and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career.

"We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice.

"This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings."

The captains, who are a part of the statement are: Michael Atherton OBE, Allan Border AO, Michael Brearley OBE, Greg Chappell AO MBE, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark AO, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower OBE, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain OBE, Sir Clive Lloyd CBE, Kapil Dev Nikhanj, Stephen Waugh AO, John Wright MBE

Wha Happened To Imran Khan?

According to latest media reports, Imran is set to be moved to a hospital amid rising concerns about his health. Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain has been held in solitary confinement in prison since September 2023. His health has deteriorated in recent times after jail authorities allegedly ignored repeated medical complaints for months.

Last week, Imran's former teammates and ex-Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhar, also urged Pakistani authorities to ensure he "receives the best possible medical care".