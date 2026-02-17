IRE vs ZIM Live Updates T20 World Cup: Rain has delayed the toss for the crucial T20 World Cup Group B clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The pitch and outfield are currently under cover, with fans waiting eagerly for the clash to begin. As far as Group B is concerned, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super Eight stage with a game to spare. Zimbabwe are currently second with four points and have one more fixture in hand apart from today's clash. Australia and Ireland are tied on two points each, with the former leading thanks to a superior net run-rate. However, if the match is washed out, Australia will be eliminated from the tournament, allowing Zimbabwe to qualify for the Super Eight stage alongside Sri Lanka. (Live Scorecard)