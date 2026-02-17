IRE vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens To Australia If Ireland vs Zimbabwe Is Abandoned
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live: Rain has delayed the toss for the crucial T20 World Cup Group B clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele.
IRE vs ZIM Live Updates T20 World Cup: Rain has delayed the toss for the crucial T20 World Cup Group B clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The pitch and outfield are currently under cover, with fans waiting eagerly for the clash to begin. As far as Group B is concerned, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super Eight stage with a game to spare. Zimbabwe are currently second with four points and have one more fixture in hand apart from today's clash. Australia and Ireland are tied on two points each, with the former leading thanks to a superior net run-rate. However, if the match is washed out, Australia will be eliminated from the tournament, allowing Zimbabwe to qualify for the Super Eight stage alongside Sri Lanka. (Live Scorecard)
IRE vs ZIM Live Score Update T20 World Cup
10 am GMT - The drizzle returns - Bad news. For the sport lovers, that is. The drizzle has returned and it seems with a bit more intensity as some of the umbrellas have started to go up in the stands. Now, we will definitely cross the buffer period and overs will start getting reduced soon. Given the forecast, fingers are crossed for some kind of a game, however short it might be. We are hearing that the cut-off time for a 5-over contest is 12.45 pm GMT, but we will wait for official confirmation.
How do the Super 8s function? Now that we are just a few days away from the next round, with the Super Eights kicking off from Saturday, 21st February, 2026, let's try and understand how that stage will function. As we have known by now. the top two teams from four groups in the league stage will qualify for the next round. There, two further groups will be made - X and Y. Group X will contain one team each from the four groups in the league stage, while Group Y will consist of the other qualifying team. How do we decide who goes where? It is pre-decided as per the ICC team rankings. X - Ind, Aus, WI, SA | Y - Eng, NZ, Pak, SL. If any of the above-mentioned teams don't qualify, just as could happen with Australia, then the team which qualifies will fill that spot. For instance, assuming Zimbabwe qualify, they will replace Australia in Group X. The teams in each group will play only with others in their group, meaning each side will have 3 matches in the Super 8s. Eventually, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semis.
Time lost, overs lost? Not yet. There are floodlights available for usage and hence, like we have in evening matches, there will be a buffer of an extra hour. Which means, till 10.30 am GMT, we will not lose overs. After that, we will start losing an over every 4 minutes. Of course, it also depends on the ground conditions. The groundstaff will be given a deadline by which they need to get the ground fit and ready for play. If they are not able to, then the umpires might call the game off well in advance. Also, both the captains will be asked whether they would mind playing on this surface. Gamesmanship or not, call it what you want. With a Super 8 spot on the line, why would someone in Sikandar Raza's place want to even play and risk an injury?
Any more surprises left? Well, you can stop pinching yourself. Zimbabwe have got nearly one-and-a-half feet into the Super 8. So let's put aside Group B for now. What about Group A? Which will be the second team to qualify? On paper, clearly, Pakistan. But then, that paper also mentioned that Australia would beat Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman in the league stage. So let's chuck that paper away. There are two games left in Group A - Pakistan meeting Namibia in Colombo and then India taking on Netherlands in Ahmedabad. Now, just if, just if, Namibia bring out their best game of the competition and beat Pakistan, it will mean that USA will qualify for the Super Eights with a probability percentage of nearly 99. The remaining 1 percent is only if Netherlands beat India so badly, that the Dutch leapfrog the States and Pakistan and finish second. Of course, if the Pakistan match is washed out in Colombo, then they go through.
Focused on controlling the controllables - Josh Little catches up for a quick interview. The Irish pacer says it was nice to get an opportunity in the last game after missing the first two games. He states that having a clear role feels good and adds that securing an emphatic win and delivering a complete performance coming into today is pleasing. Mentions that the team is looking to go one step further today. Speaking about Zimbabwe, he says they play them quite often, obviously either in Zimbabwe or Ireland, not these conditions, and there is a bit of confidence going into the game because Ireland have a decent record against them. However, Little adds that they prefer to approach each match on its own merit, especially since it is a World Cup and very different in nature. States that one never knows what can happen on a given day. On Ireland's chances of qualification, he replies that their focus is on controlling the controllables, trying to win today, and leaving the rest up to God. Little also shares that during his stint at the IPL, he brought a camera with him, took a few photographs, and found that they turned out quite well. He shares that he enjoys photography and feels fortunate that his job takes him to different places. Adds that he has captured some nice portraits in Colombo, along with some street photography.
9.25 am GMT - Rain stops - It seems like the rain has stopped for now. The groundstaff has quickly sprung into action. That is one thing you have got to give to the groundstaff. Not just in Galle, but the whole of Sri Lanka. They keep the whole ground covered and as soon as the rain stops, quickly get into action to dry the ground. The only issue right now is that it is still heavily overcast, so drying will take time. In all likelihood, we will have a shortened game, if we have one.
Heavens hold the key - It is too early to mention a washout. We all want that to just get out of the equation, truly. But if such is the case and the rain doesn't relent, Zimbabwe will walk away with one point, making it 5 and handing them that Super Eight spot. As of now, Australia and Ireland can get a maximum of 4 points, and their journey will come to an end in case of a washout. So, as Mitchell Marsh mentioned in the post-match of Australia's previous game, not only they, but Ireland are also in the lap of God now.
The covers are on - Booooooooooo... It is raining in Pallekele. And the TOSS HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY DELAYED. Live visuals show the entire ground is under the blue sheets. We can also see both the captains - Sikandar Raza and Lorcan Tucker - having a chat with the match officials. Tucker seems relaxed, chewing his nails, while Raza is all focus and intent. The stakes are high, especially for Zimbabwe, who are on the verge of something special. Just in case you are wondering why is Lorcan Tucker mentioned as the captain, the original skipper Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the tournament, after damaging a ligament in his right knee while fielding against Australia.
Only two spots left - The fight for Super Eights has further narrowed down as NEW ZEALAND HAVE BEATEN CANADA in Chennai to book their spot. They become the sixth team to advance to the next stage. They chased down the target of 174 with absolute comfort, having eight wickets in the bank and 29 balls to spare. An unbeaten swashbuckling 146-run partnership between Glenn Phillips (76 off 36 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39 balls) just blew away Canada. So this is how it looks for the Super Eights - India from Group A, Sri Lanka from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D are the teams to make it through.
What about the pitch and weather? Pallekele has been a far better place for the batters. In two games played here so far, we have seen big scores, with Sri Lanka scoring a mammoth 225 in the morning game against Oman. Last evening, too, it was a high-scoring yet another one-sided clash at this venue between Sri Lanka and Australia. But this is the subcontinent, and you can never really escape spin. No matter how friendly the pitch looks for batting, there's always that threat lurking, especially as the match progresses and the surface wears. There's one more thing to keep an eye on though. The forecast for Pallekele isn't entirely clear. Thunderstorms and rain are predicted during match hours, and that's the last thing this tournament needs right now. Hopefully, the weather gods will cooperate and we get to see this crucial clash play out in full.
Three-way fight - If Ireland win, they move up to third and keep their qualification hopes alive, but it will come with conditions applied. Edging past Zimbabwe might not be quite enough, as they will aim to win convincingly and boost that net run rate to be on the safer side. And here's where it gets interesting. A loss today doesn't knock Zimbabwe out completely because they have one more match against Sri Lanka coming up, on 19th February. But then, that final game becomes a must-win for them against a tough opposition. And if Zimbabwe win the match, it's game over for both Australia and Ireland. No ifs, no buts, no complicated calculations. Zimbabwe move forward, and the other two head home. Simple as that. So, to put it simply, whatever the result of this game is, it will have direct implications on Australia's chances as well.
A million-dollar clash - The road to the Super Eights in Group B doesn't just pass through Pallekele, it bottlenecks right here. Yesterday, Sri Lanka sealed their spot in the next stage with a stunning run chase against Australia, and in doing so, they cracked the door wide open for everyone else. Welcome to our coverage of match number 32 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026. Second-placed Zimbabwe take on fourth-placed Ireland, and this is where Group B's fate gets decided.
... MATCH DAY ...
Low noise but high stakes - The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026, is fast approaching the climax of the group stage, and the race for Super 8 is only going to get intense from here on. Pallekele gets ready once again for a very important game in Group B as Ireland take on Zimbabwe in an afternoon game. Both teams have winning momentum with them as Ireland, finally, after two big losses, opened their account last time around, while the Chevrons are on a completely different trajectory, winning two in two. Order nowhere in sight - Group B has turned into a beautifully unpredictable mess. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are setting the pace, while Australia are stuck in a position they rarely find themselves in, searching for a way back. Ireland, though dangling precariously, still possess mathematical possibilities for a top two finish. Several factors need to fall into place, certainly, but this sport loves serving up shocking twists. Chevrons stay dialled in - Zimbabwe may not always go the distance in tournaments or dominate bilateral series, but they have a knack for producing moments that stick in the ICC events. Every so often, they rise, catch bigger sides off guard, and carve out results that live on. The win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup was one such statement. And now, toppling the mighty Australians again, echoing 2007 and reliving it in 2026, adds another chapter to their growing collection of unforgettable cricketing memories. The engine room is humming fine - Be it bowling or batting, Zimbabwe have shown good composure across departments so far, but it is important to keep that momentum going. Bowling-wise, they have been near clinical in both matches. More importantly, bowling both their opponents out. At the heart of it, Blessing Muzarabani towers literally and figuratively as Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker with seven scalps. Brad Evans follows closely with a couple of three-fors, while Richard Ngarava chips in reliably. The pace attack has looked sharp, well-oiled, and ready to do the heavy lifting. On the batting front, Brian Bennett has been the steady heartbeat, opening with a composed 48 against Oman before delivering a quality 64 against Australia. Experienced campaigners Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza have displayed stability, ensuring Zimbabwe’s innings rarely falter. Remarkably, they have lost just four wickets across two matches, a clear sign of balance and momentum. Walking a tight rope - Despite a thumping 96-run win against Oman, the Irishmen know that the margin for error is next to zero now as they gear up for their last league match. They have lost two, and both comprehensively while chasing. A win here is a non-negotiable, as a defeat will see them take the exit door. Ireland’s success largely came through Lorcan Tucker’s fine and a selfless 94 off just 51 balls, and the crucial middle and lower order contributions have saved them from bigger embarrassment. That top order, though, has been a constant headache, collapsing too often inside the Powerplay and forcing Ireland to fight from the edge every single game. They have lost eight wickets inside the Powerplay across three matches and leaving the team’s starts far from stable. Two stalwarts ruled out - Both Zimbabwe and Ireland will enter the field without two of their most prolific batters. Ireland will be without Paul Stirling as he is ruled out, after suffering ligament damage in his right knee. Whereas Brendan Taylor won’t be a part of the World Cup due to a serious hamstring injury. Both veterans had missed their previous games already, but their absence surely creates a void in experience. Team form (Last 5 T20Is, recent first) ZIMBABWE - WWLWL | IRELAND - WLLWW. Stat attack - 1. These two teams have met 18 times in T20Is, and the rivalry is perfectly balanced with 8 wins apiece. Their T20 World Cup encounters are also level at 1-1, including the 2022 clash in Hobart, where Ireland fell to Zimbabwe. 2. Since Stirling is ruled out, Lorcan Tucker is Ireland’s leading run scorer in this current squad in the T20 World Cups, whereas for Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza holds that record. 3. Mark Adair has been Ireland’s most effective bowler against Zimbabwe in T20Is, taking 24 wickets at an average of 13.12, while Richard Ngarava leads the way for Zimbabwe with 15 wickets against Ireland. 4. Ireland have lost 16 wickets to spin in this World Cup, which underlines their vulnerabilities. Blessing Muzarabani holds the best economy rate for Zimbabwe in this edition, reading 4.13, in two matches. 5. Zimbabwe’s highest inning score in the T20 World Cups has come against Ireland when they scored 174/7 in 2022.